A deeper recession could be possible, Moneywise says “people need to be cautious moving forward”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Anderson, Financial Adviser and Managing Partner with Moneywise, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share an update about the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although 1.4 million jobs were added in August, according to the latest jobs report, Anderson says many of the jobs added were temporary, hiding an underlying weakness in the economy. He predicts that as stimulus and PPP money runs out there will be more layoffs unless more stimulus is provided.

Anderson adds that “people need to be cautious moving forward, especially with their investments because I would not be surprised if we see another slip up and we dip back into an even deeper recession.”