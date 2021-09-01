5th Annual Run to Remember taking place September 18

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prepare to lace up your shoes and join over 300 families and individuals throughout Kern County participating in Hoffmann Hospice’s 5th Annual Run to Remember.

According to event organizers, the run, which is taking place Saturday, September 18 is a way to pay tribute to someone special in your life, and share old memories while making new ones.

Registration is $40 per person, and includes food, swag bags, custom awards for each age division, event shirts, and more. Participants can choose between a 5k, 10k, or 1 mile walk option.

Check-in is between 7:00-7:30 a.m. at 4401 Buena Vista Road. The race begins at 8 a.m.

For more information, or to register for the run you can contact Darci Nieto at 661-410-1010 or visit their website here.