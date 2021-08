BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 3rd annual Kern Margarita Championship is back LIVE this year. The 21 and over event will take place Saturday, August 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Marriot in downtown Bakersfield. Attendees will be treated to live music, food pairings and delicious margaritas from local restaurants.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Josh Farler Foundation benefiting local cancer centers.