BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you haven’t gotten your Girl Scout Cook fix yet, you can get it next Wednesday at Compassion Corner as 17 News teams up with the Girl Scouts of Central California South for the Cookie for a Cause fundraiser.

Ashley Voorhees, director of development and communications for Girl Scouts of Central California South joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the event.

17 News: What do the girls learn? What are the benefits to being a part of this organization?

Voorhees: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

17 News: What do you enjoy most about being a Girl Scout? What are you learning?

Voorhees: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world season is here!

17 News: Tell us about this wonderful opportunity for everyone to get their Girl Scout cookies.

Voorhees: In an ever-changing world, it’s comforting to know that some Girl Scouts love adventure! For another, people love Girl Scout Cookies! When you purchase Girl Scout Cookies, you’re supporting girls’ ability to learn, grow, and Scout Cookie business makes it all possible, from camping trips that teach them how to be resourceful to STEM projects that inspire them to change the world and epic treks that remind them they’re capable of anything.

Cookies for a Cause is happening Wednesday in front of KGET studios from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.