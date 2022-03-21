Featured Content by: Sunridge Nurseries

Sunridge Nurseries Inc. — headquartered in Bakersfield, California and founded in 1977 — is a family-owned corporation whose primary business is the propagation and grafting of grapevine nursery stock.

A pioneer in the grapevine industry for 45 years, Sunridge Nurseries has continued to supply premium quality grapevines to grape growers worldwide. Sunridge was founded on the idea of service and innovation with personalized dedication to our growers. As a well-respected industry leader, we have earned this reputation through years of dedication, honesty, integrity, and a commitment to uncompromising quality to our customers, our employees, and the communities we work in. It is a reputation we cherish and work diligently to maintain.

In recent years, Sunridge Nurseries has undergone several expansions to their modern, state of the art facilities, immensely increasing growing capacities. Today, Sunridge continues to supply only the highest quality grapevines to grape growers. Our goal is to provide what the industry demands – the best there is.

