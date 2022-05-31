KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Rachel Ziegler, Sponsored Content by Zeppos Pizza.
Posted: May 31, 2022 / 01:10 PM PDT
Updated: May 31, 2022 / 01:10 PM PDT
Sponsored Content by Zeppos Pizza.
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jim Reed co-owner of Zeppos Pizza to tell us what it takes to make a great New York Style Pizza.
For more information call 661-587-6555 or, click here.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: