Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns how you can support Dress for Success in supplying women of Kern County with professional attire.

Elaine McNeary, Founder and Executive Director of Dress for Success, explains the Your Hour Her Power Campaign: “In conjunction with Women’s History Month, we are asking people to donate one hour of their pay to help women gain economic independence and power.

To support the campaign, click here and select Bakersfield to donate an hour of your pay.