You can still find the right Medicare services for you in 2022

Studio 17 Live
Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns that Medicare beneficiaries still have time to change their coverages with the help of Ben Gomez, Medicare Broker with Romy & Associates Medicare Services.

“The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is now here and that allows those beneficiaries with a Medicare Advantage plan one more opportunity to make a change. If the plan you signed up with isn’t a great fit, you have from January 1st to March 31st to make one more change,” says Gomez.

To learn more, call 661-403-6562 or visit their office at 2010 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness