You can still find the right Medicare services for you in 2022

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns that Medicare beneficiaries still have time to change their coverages with the help of Ben Gomez, Medicare Broker with Romy & Associates Medicare Services.

“The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is now here and that allows those beneficiaries with a Medicare Advantage plan one more opportunity to make a change. If the plan you signed up with isn’t a great fit, you have from January 1st to March 31st to make one more change,” says Gomez.

To learn more, call 661-403-6562 or visit their office at 2010 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301.