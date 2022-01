Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Plexaderm’s Lifestyle Expert Annette Figueroa about their 10-minute challenge that’s sure to reduce the signs of undereye bags and wrinkles in time for Valentines Day.

You can try Plexaderm today for just $14.95 by visiting PlexadermTrial.com or calling 1-800-579-4975. You will also receive free shipping by ordering now!