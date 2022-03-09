Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to HR Specialist, Robin Paggi regarding the wage gap seen between women and men in the workforce.

Despite the Equal Pay Act going into effect in 1963, the 2019 census figures showed that women are still paid less than men.

On average, women make about 82 cents to every $1.00 a man makes, but if you throw children into the mix that changes too. “Women who have children are paid less than women who don’t… But men who have children are paid more than men who do not have children, so that widens the gap even more between spouses even,” said Paggi.

