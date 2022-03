Sponsored Content by Just Wing It.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan tests her tastebuds’ limit for heat with wings from Just Wing It. If a heat challenge isn’t for you maybe the Basketball Bracket Challenge is.

Enter KGET’s Basketball Challenge here for your chance to win a $200 local grand prize from Just Wing It and your shot at weekly national prizes!

Registration starts Tuesday, March 1. Then make your picks between March 13 at 5:00 p.m. and March 17 at 8:45 a.m.