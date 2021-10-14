Wine tasting and designer shopping for a good cause with Wine Women & Shoes

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jessica Mathews, Executive Director of the League of Dreams, about this year’s Wine Women & Shoes event.

“The League of Dreams is a sports league for children with physical, developmental and cognitive disabilities that are unable to participate in traditional sports,” says Matthews. “Monies from this event will stay right here in Kern County to provide additional programs and events to benefit the children of our community.”

To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.