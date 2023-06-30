Presented by B&D Law Group

Today, Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks with Attorney Alina Dermendjian from B&D Law Group. The two discussed the statute of limitations for receiving compensations from any cases you have been involved in. From government cases to local, Dermendijian tells all.

So, why should you consult an attorney? Well, Dermendijian explains "an attorney can gather evidence, interview witnesses, and build a strong case on your behalf, increasing your chances of obtaining fair compensation."