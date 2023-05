Presented by Westchester Kiwanis Bakersfield.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Rachel Nettleton with Houchin Blood Bank about the importance of continuing to donate during the summer.

Nettleton says, “Summer has historically been low for blood donations because schools are no longer in session, which means that our blood collections automatically decline by about 10% without hosting blood drives at our high schools and colleges.”

