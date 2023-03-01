KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: B&D Law Group, APLC
Posted: Mar 1, 2023 / 03:46 PM PST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 03:46 PM PST
Presented by B&D Law Group, APLC
Having the right representation can be crucial in a legal case. B&D Law Group is on Studio 17 to talk about when you should seek a second opinion concerning your case.
If you use a windshield cover, you can at least forget about scrapping the ice off your windshield to save some time and hassle.
When buying cowboy boots, there are a few aspects to consider, such as how far up they go on your legs and their design.
The National Read Across America Day takes place every year on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. It has been called Dr. Seuss Day because of this.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: