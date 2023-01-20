KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 04:46 PM PST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 04:46 PM PST
Rewind 98.1 is in studio to talk about the top trending stories this week, Channing Tatum to star in ‘Ghost’ and more.
Here are some of the best deals you can get on tech, toys, fashion, kitchen appliances and beauty and personal care.
With a softer body and larger accessories, Mattel designed an updated Barbie doll with preschoolers in mind.
Getting a humidifier can help you have enough moisture in your home to stay healthy this winter.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: