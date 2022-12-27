KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Shannon MacNeil
Posted: Dec 27, 2022 / 01:56 PM PST
Updated: Dec 27, 2022 / 01:56 PM PST
Danny and Kait Hill from Rewind 98.1 are in studio with What’s up this Weekend.
They talk about Nike NFT’s, a man who attacked Dave Chapelle on stage, and a million-dollar donation.
If you want a better brew, an electric gooseneck kettle is essential.
As the world turns ever closer to a completely wireless world, the rise of wireless chargers continues with it.
The Rainbow High series is a collection of 11-inch fashion dolls recognizable for bright rainbow-themed hair, stylish clothing and upscale accessories.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: