Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Danny and Kait Hill from Rewind 98.1 and 93.5 FM about What’s Up This Weekend.

From Britney’s baby announcement to another JLO engagement announcement… Will this be the one? We’ve got you covered on everything happening in entertainment news and local events this weekend.

Tune in to Studio 17 Live every Friday for the latest in pop culture, community events, and hot takes from the week!