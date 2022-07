Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Danny and Kait Hill from Rewind 98.1/93.5 FM about the latest news in entertainment, pop culture, and local events.

They cover the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage in Las Vegas, Chelsea Handlers break up, and Hill’s upcoming local backpack giveaway.

For those looking to hear a little more of Danny and Kait check out their newest station Outlaw Country 103.7 FM.