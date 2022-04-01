Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Danny and Kait Hill from Rewind 98.1 and 93.5 FM about the latest in entertainment news and local happenings.

Tonight is First Friday happening in downtown Bakersfield. Find local vendors, food, and even live performances like Kali Sol who will play tonight at 8 p.m. behind Jerry’s Pizza.

Tomorrow, two Bakersfield locals who acted in two recent Star Wars franchise shows will be at the Stockdale High School Comic Book and Collectible Show starting at 10 a.m.

On Saturday you can also head to the Shafter Community Pool at 269 Poso Ave for a bulk waste collection event.

