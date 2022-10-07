Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill and Danny Hill from Rewind 98.1/93.5 FM talk about the latest news in entertainment, pop culture, and local events.

Hot gossip includes, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers, Paramore unretired their song “Misery Business” live for the first time in four years during the first stop on their 2022 tour and Kim Kardashian agreeing to pay $1.26 million in settlement to Securities and Exchange Commission for charges of failing to disclose a payment she received for the promoting EthereumMax’s crypto asset on Instagram.