Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Danny and Kait Hill from Rewind 98.1/93.5 FM about the latest news in entertainment, pop culture, and local events.

BTS is going on a break for a couple of alleged reasons. After 13 seasons of “How you doing?” The Wendy Williams Show has come to an end today. And locally there’s tons of fun to be had in Kern County this weekend. If your looking for a creative outlet Corks and Strokes is right up your alley, or take a walk around the Oleander neighborhood as they celebrate pride with art and decor. Culturally, this weekend is a holiday weekend celebrating Juneteenth. The NAACP Bakersfield chapter has three days of fun planned out.

For those looking to hear a little more of Danny and Kait check out their newest station Outlaw Country 103.7 FM.