What you need to know about GERD

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to General Surgeon, Dr. Arpit Patel from Dignity Health about a condition nearly 20% of adults deal with, GERD otherwise known as acid reflux or heartburn. GERD is one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders, with a prevalence in Western culture

Some common symptoms of GERD include:

-A burning sensation in your chest, heartburn, usually after eating, which might be worse when lying down

-Chest pain

-Regurgitation of sour (acidic) liquid into the upper throat

-Excessive salivation

-Sensation of a lump in the throat

Patients should seek immediate medical care if they are having chest pain, especially if they also have shortness of breath, or jaw or arm pain. These may be signs and symptoms of a heart attack rather than GERD. For more information and treatment options visit their website, or call 661-324-7070.