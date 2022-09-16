Sponsored Content by the Kern County Fair.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Marketing Representative, Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair to learn more about what we can expect this year.

Roberts says, “We are excited to bring back our Petting Farm. Although we have all of our livestock animals out during the fair, it is always so much fun getting to be up close and personal with some of the animals in the Petting Farm. We also are welcoming back some of our favorite food vendors that couldn’t open last year like the Kern County Basque Club and the Kern County and Bakersfield Fire Departments. We are also back to our normal 12 days instead of 10 like last year.”

