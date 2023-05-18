Presented by B&D Law Group, APLC.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Attorney, Alina Dermendjian from B&D Law Group, APLC about things you can do when the insurance company denies liability in a personal injury case.

Dermendjian says, “When an insurance company denies “coverage” this has nothing to do with who is at fault, but rather denial of coverage simply means the policy in question was either not active on the date of the incident or for whatever reason the person driving the vehicle was not covered under the policy and therefore the insurance company is denying coverage.”

To learn more, click here.