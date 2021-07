Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to B & D Law Group about the correct protocol for if you get injured while shopping or eating out at a restaurant.

Daniel Geoulla, attorney at B & D Law Group, says if you are to fall in public, “document as much as you can. Also, make sure you take pictures of the conditions to use as evidence that you can provide to your lawyer.”

To seek legal advice from B & D Law Group, click here.