Presented by B and D Law Group
Joining us now today to talk about what to do if you ever involved in an accident with a DUI driver is Attorney Alina Dermendjian from B&D Law Group, APLC.
by: B and D Law Group
Posted:
Updated:
by: B and D Law Group
Posted:
Updated:
Presented by B and D Law Group
Joining us now today to talk about what to do if you ever involved in an accident with a DUI driver is Attorney Alina Dermendjian from B&D Law Group, APLC.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by: