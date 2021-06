Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla from B & D Law Group about the best way to handle an accident when you suspect the other party is driving while intoxicated.

“Accidents with drivers that may be intoxicated or driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances need to be handled a little differently than regular accidents,” says Geoulla.

To learn more about how to properly handle an accident or to seek legal advice, click here.