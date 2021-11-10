What to be aware of if involved in a DUI and high-speed accident

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla from B&D Law Group APLC about what to do if you’re involved in an accident with a driver you believe to be driving under the influence.

Geoulla says, “accidents with drivers that may be intoxicated or driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances need to be handled a little differently than regular accidents.” Geoulla suggests taking photos and videos of the scene to best document the accident.

For more information and advice from B&D Law Group reach, call 661-200-0555 or visit them online and on social media.

