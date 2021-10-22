What the Hay: free pumpkins and fun activities with Stay Focused Ministries

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Manuel Carrizalez, Founder and Executive Director of Stay Focused Ministries, about the upcoming What The Hay: Pumpkin Giveaway event.

Part of the extensive outreach work Stay Focused Ministries carries out each week, the What The Hay event is helping support local Kern County residents to have a fun holiday. “It’s a free pumpkin patch for low-income families in our neighborhood with the goal of providing a positive and safe Halloween event,” says Carrizalez.

To learn more and find out how you can support Stay Focused Ministries, click here.

