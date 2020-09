BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new study shows anxiety is up in kids in the wake of the pandemic.

In order to help families understand how the pandemic has impacted children’s mental health, Studio 17’s Vanessa Dillon spoke to Dr. Dass with Pediatrics For All on Tuesday.

Dr. Dass said experts are seeing over a 50% increase in children’s mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and aggression, amid the pandemic.