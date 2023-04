Presented by Carniceria Gonzalez

Studio 17 visits ‘Mr.Wagyu,’ Gabriel Gonzalez, owner of Carniceria Gonzalez, to learn more about what makes Wagyu such a premium type of beef. Gonzalez offers Japanese A5 and Australian Wagyu.

Carniceria Gonzalez has a full menu of specialty meats including the classics like chicken and beef, as well as more exotic cuts like camel and alligator.

Learn more here.