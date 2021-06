Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla from B & D Law Group about a landlord’s liabilities for their tenants’ pets.

Geoulla says it’s important for tenants to realize that “depending on the situation, a landlord can definitely be liable if their tenant brings a dog on the premises that ends up biting or attacking someone.”

