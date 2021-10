Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Captain Karl from Yachty By Nature about his upcoming show, Saturday, Oct. 10 during the Bakersfield Moonshine fest at Elements Venue.

Yachty By Nature is just one the groups taking center stage the weekend. The full lineup includes The Hitmen, The Aviators, No Duh, Yachty By Nature, and Kali Sol.

To purchase tickets or for more information on the show and other performers visit their website. General admission tickets start at $65.