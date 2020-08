BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Happy National Dog Day!

In light of this special day for pups, Studio 17’s Vanessa Dillon spoke to Julie Johnson with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center about this week’s featured pet.

We met Susie Q, a lovable puppy who is ready to find a loving home by next week.

Raising Cane’s is sponsoring the Clear The Shelters Adoption Drive and donated 200 bandannas to the first 200 adopted pets.