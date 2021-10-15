We like our burgers fat and delivered

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to James Davis, General Manager from Fat Burger Bakersfield about the delicious meal options the burger joint is providing the community. Fat Burger Bakersfield opened up during the pandemic but is now getting to celebrate its official grand opening of their restaurant located at 2600 Oswell St Suite F, Bakersfield Ca.

Davis says Fat Burger is different from other burger spots because of the quality of its ingredients. for those looking for gluten-free and vegetarian options, “Fat Burger is home to the original Impossible burger, you’d never know it’s veggie-based and not real meat,” Davis shared.

To bite into your own juicy Fat Burger visit their location on Oswell near Bakersfield College, or order delivery through their website choose Bakersfield and order online directly through Uber Eats or Postmates.