Ways to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant with holiday gatherings quickly approaching

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan asks Dr. Niranjan Dass for advice on how to slow the spread of the latest COVID-19 variant; medical advisors predict a jump in COVID-19 after the holiday season.

“This new variant spreads more than the Delta variant; the Delta doubles in 11 days while the Omicron variant doubles in 2 days,” says Dr. Dass. He explains that the new variant has even infected those who are vaccinated and urges everyone to take full precautions. These safety tips include:

Get vaccinated and get the booster shot

Wear masks indoors in group settings

Get tested regularly for COVID-19

Socially distance when possible

Practice good hygiene and hand washing

To learn more about slowing the spread of COVID-19 and how you can book a vaccination appointment, call 661-631-2229 or click here.