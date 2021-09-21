Water education and outreach through the Water Association Of Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Jenny Holtermann, Executive Director of the Water Association of Kern County about ways the non-profit helps the community.

Through education and marketing, the Water Association Of Kern County hopes to spread the message of water tips and tricks we can all do at home to help conserve water. The non-profit says there is simple ways to save water everyday, “Removing your lawn can save 44,000 gallons of water per year,” says Holtermann. “For those with a lawn, water your lawn and landscape in the early morning or late night. Watering during the heat can lose water to evaporation. Make sure your watering with a timer and not soaking your lawn with a hose.”

For more tips on how you can help your community save water visit their website.