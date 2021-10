Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jenny Holtermann, Executive Director of the Water Association of Kern County, to learn some more water conservation tips and how reducing water usage starts with our local agriculture industry.

“Some of the ways farmers conserve water is to use drip and micro-sprinkler irrigation systems which concentrate water directly where it is needed for the crop,” explains Holtermann.

To learn more and for water conservation tips, click here.