This exclusive, Emmy Award-Winning special program will be syndicated across 14 Nexstar markets, reaching more than 16.5 million U.S. TV households and live-streamed online. Michael Yo And Nikki Novak will be hosting it live from Treasure Island Las Vegas.

Musical performances by: 98 Degrees, Berlin, Chicago, Micky Dolenz, Air Supply & More.

Tune in at 9PM on NYE on KGET.

“For almost three decades, the hard-working team at Nexstar has been dedicated to creating an unforgettable New Year’s Eve,” said Andy Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “Viewers and partygoers watching ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2024’ are getting top-notch entertainment and we are excited to celebrate the joyous occasion of ringing in the new year with almost 17 million U.S. households in 14 Nexstar television markets.”

“‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2024’ is not only great fun for the people here in Vegas, but it’s great fun for the viewers who watch us at home or follow us online,” said Jay Howell, Vice President, and General Manager of KLAS-TV. “The guest list is amazing. And the Nexstar/KTLA/KLAS team that puts it together has really outdone themselves this year. It’s a fantastic way to kick off the new year!”