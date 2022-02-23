Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla from B & D Law Group, APLC, about the protocol for filing personal injury claims involving improperly maintained sidewalks.

“It’s important if you see something that looks like a tripping hazard that you call or go online and submit a report to the city. The phone number for submitting these requests to the city’s street maintenance department is (661) 326-3111,” says Geoulla.

