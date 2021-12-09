Watch a Bakersfield local bring their talent to the new Disney+ baking show, Foodtastic

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the kitchen to meet Regina Walker, owner of local shop Kake Walker, about her experience as a contestant on Foodtastic which will premiere on Dec. 15th on Disney+.

Foodtastic is a competitive baking show where contestants transform the magical world of Disney entertainment into edible art. Walker appeared on the “Wreck-It Ralph” episode where the competing food artists work to make a brand-new video game for an amazing gamer.

To learn more about Walker’s work as a local cake artist, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness