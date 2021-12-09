Watch a Bakersfield local bring their talent to the new Disney+ baking show, Foodtastic

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the kitchen to meet Regina Walker, owner of local shop Kake Walker, about her experience as a contestant on Foodtastic which will premiere on Dec. 15th on Disney+.

Foodtastic is a competitive baking show where contestants transform the magical world of Disney entertainment into edible art. Walker appeared on the “Wreck-It Ralph” episode where the competing food artists work to make a brand-new video game for an amazing gamer.

To learn more about Walker’s work as a local cake artist, click here.