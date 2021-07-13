Want to save lives and be a community hero? Bakersfield Fire Department wants you to join their team

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Chief Anthony Galagaza from the Bakersfield Fire Department about what it takes to be a firefighter.

The BFD has 14 fire stations with approximately 200 personnel. In 2020, the BFD ran over 46,000 calls for service. BFD is looking for people to join their team the minimum requirements to become a firefighter are:

•18 years of age

•GED/diploma

•Firefighter 1 Academy graduate

•Certified as an Emergency Medical Technician

For more information and to apply visit the Olive Drive Fire Training Facility or City Hall North. You may also submit your application online here.