Joining us now to talk about their Volunteer Program is Shelley Goodell, from Hoffmann Hospice, she says their biggest need right now is finding volunteers who either speak Spanish or are Veterans to help find common bonds with some patients. However, she can find a perfect space for any volunteer, “Our volunteer program has over 75 active volunteers. They are essential to our hospice program. We have volunteers from all walks of life.”

Find out more at www.HoffmannHospice.org or call the office at (661) 410-1010. They do an interview, criminal background check, reference checks and then start training, everything is done around the volunteers availability.