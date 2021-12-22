VOBE Church: providing a supportive community for all

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Julio Alas with Victory Outreach Church of Bakersfield East about the programs offered and how they give back to the community.

“VOBE Church believes that the Bible is the absolute truth. We are called to reach the hurting people of the world with the message of hope,” says Alas.

VOBE Church invites Kern County to watch the Christmas musical production and take part in the toy giveaway happening tonight. Alas says there are hundreds of toys they will provide to anyone in need of Christmas presents.

Victory Outreach is located at 1307 Columbus Street and for more information, click here.