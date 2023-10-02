Presented by Adventist Health

Get your girlfriends together, the annual VIPink event is this Thursday, October 5th. It’s an event that isn’t just fun, it’s bringing critical light to breast cancer awareness.

Shannon MacNeil is joined by two Adventist Health spokespeople, Valerie Mendiburu, Business Development Liaison, and Jacqueline Engstrand, Nurse Navigator & Supervisor of Breast Center. The ladies talk about the importance of screening, coming together to educate the community, and how to celebrate survivors.

This event is free and takes place on October 5th at 5:30 at the AIS cancer center, 2620 Chester Ave,.