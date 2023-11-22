Presented by Victory Outreach Bakersfield

It’s officially time to start thinking about Christmas! here to tell us about their events and the reason of the season is Pastor Berto Gomez & Pastor Joe Gomez with Victory Outreach Bakersfield Bold.

Pastor Berto tells us about the production they are putting on, “This year we are doing “The Grinch Musical.” Based on how sometimes this Holiday season can bring depression, and sadness to some because of circumstances, but how the Love of God can change any situation and bring Joy.”

They are also having a free Christmas Banquet Dinner on Wednesday Dec. 20th at 6:30pm at the church.

• 220 Eureka St. Bakersfield CA, 93305

• 661-322-0222

• www.vobakersfield.com

• Socials @vobakersfield