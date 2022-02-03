Victoria’s: “27 years and still loving it”

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Victoria Diffee, owner of Victoria’s in the Marketplace.

What started off 27 years ago for Diffee and her husband as a business of their own, has flourished as a way for her to connect to her community make friends, and spread happiness through fashion. “I love seeing the new fashions and I so enjoy the people I’ve met and the friendships I formed over the year,” Said Diffee. “I just love being a part of the community I grew up in!”

This family-owned business is gearing up for spring and already has new arrivals from Ruby Road one of Victoria’s most popular clothing lines, and Brighton.

Get ready to shop till you drop right now at Victoria’s, they have an amazing end-of-season sale going on with lots of cute tops and great fitting pants at 50% off. For more information reach out online, in person at 9000 Ming Ave, Ste k-4, or give them a call at 661-665-8300.