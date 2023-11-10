Vietnam veteran, Kenneth Teeters, is in studio to tell us about an event aimed to raise money to help veterans.

The Kenneth Teeters Foundation is hosting a Veterans Day event at Teeters Mobil 1 Lube Express on Saturday, November 11th. Veterans receive up to $75 off an oil change from 8 A.M.- 3 P.M. (with DD214 or Veteran card) and there will be a fundraiser from 10 AM – 3 PM to raise money for local veterans, a $10 donation gets you a tri tip lunch plate.

Head to their location at 3706 Coffee Road this Veterans Day!