Valley Children’s Ice Center presents the Little Athletes photo contest

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Scott Hay, general manager of Valley Children’s Ice Center about the cool new photo contest they are presenting the community with.

With the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, just three days away, KGET is partnering with Valley Children’s Ice Center to show off their Little Athletes. You can also show off your Little Athlete by uploading your child’s photos here for a chance to win ice skating passes at the Valley Children’s Ice Center for you and 6 friends or family members. If you have some little athletes in your family this is your chance to show them off! Winners will be chosen on On Friday, February 18.

Valley Children’s Ice Center has something for everyone in the family. Lessons for any level, beginners to advanced, and if private lessons aren’t for you, group classes are also offered. The goal is to provide family fun ice sports for everyone. “With our partners from Valley Children’s we have adaptive lessons and sessions once a month so that any child [with special needs] can enjoy the ice,” said Hay. “We are very proud of this program and how much it has grown and I encourage anyone more information to please give us a call because we would love to tell you all about it, most importantly this special program is free of charge”.

For more information on the Valley Children’s Ice Center visit their website, or call 661-852-7400.